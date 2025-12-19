Joburg motorists surprised with cold drinks at festive-season roadblock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Motorists passing through a festive-season roadblock in Springs, Ekurhuleni , earlier this week, were met with an unexpected gesture that briefly softened one of the city’s most anxiety-inducing holiday rituals.

Instead of the usual silence and stiff exchanges, some drivers were handed ice-cold cans of cold drink by police officers, a moment that sparked laughter, surprise and visible relief among drivers bracing for long queues and scrutiny.

“I braced for the usual roadblock stress and then I got a cold drink instead. Only in Joburg,” said one motorist.

The activation was a collaboration between a soft drink company and the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Ekurhuleni, aimed at easing tensions as thousands of South Africans begin travelling for the festive season.

A refreshing spin on a Joburg roadblock. (Pura Soda and SAPS)

Maj-Gen Anna Sithole, Ekurhuleni district police commissioner, said the initiative was about connecting with motorists during an especially demanding time on the roads.

“As law enforcement, we see first-hand how busy and stressful this time of year can be. This was a chance to connect with motorists in a positive way and remind everyone that we’re here to keep them safe. A small moment of joy goes a long way,” said Sithole.

In South African slang, the word “cooldrink” at a roadblock is often jokingly associated with something far less innocent. On Monday, it meant exactly what it said, a soft drink passed through a car window, no strings attached.

PURA Beverage Company CEO Greig Jansen said the idea was born from the recognition that everyday moments, particularly in December, can feel overwhelming.

“Life is a lot. We all feel it — the traffic, the to-do lists, the December rush,” Jansen said. “Sometimes the smallest moments of refreshment can make a real difference. That’s what today was about.”

Motorists appeared to agree. “From ‘Oh no …’ to ‘Oh wow, thanks!’ in five seconds flat,” another driver joked.

For some drivers, it was the first festive roadblock memory that ended with a smile rather than a sigh.

TimesLIVE