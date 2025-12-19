POLL | What should be done to put the brakes on drunk driving during the festive season?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nearly 10,000 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence between December 1 2024 and January 11 2025. Stock photo.

Drunk driving remains one of the most significant challenges during the festive season, prompting law enforcement to intensify operations against those who flout the law.

Recent enforcement data shows 1,478 drunk drivers were arrested between December 1 and 17. During the 2024/2025 festive season, nearly 10,000 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence between December 1 2024 and January 11 2025.

In response to the figures, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and AWARE.org, an organisation dedicated to promoting responsible alcohol consumption, have launched a joint initiative. Under the banner #Shiy’imoto (Leave the Car), the campaign calls on motorists to find alternative transport if they plan to drink alcohol.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela warned motorists there will be zero tolerance for unroadworthy vehicles, reckless behaviour and criminality on the province’s roads.

“Our enforcement teams are acting decisively to protect commuters and ensure full compliance by public transport operators. Road safety is not negotiable, and those who undermine it will be dealt with without exception,” she said.

