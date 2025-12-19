Vergenoeg Mine hands out Christmas food parcels to Hammanskraal residents

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vergenoeg Mine distributed Christmas food parcels to 50 residents of De Wagensdrift in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Thursday as part of its festive season support programme.

The parcels were handed out at De Wagensdrift Clinic at an event attended by Tshwane MMC for economic development Sarah Mabotsa.

Mabotsa praised the mine’s role in supporting surrounding communities, saying its interventions went beyond one-off donations.

“I thank the Vergenoeg Mine for the phenomenal work they do in supporting, empowering and uplifting communities surrounding their mining operations,” she said.

“These efforts range from support to schools, to skills training for young people as well as their generous support to community members in need.”

Community spokesperson Sarah Makgakga thanked the mine and the city leadership for supporting underprivileged residents.

“The Vergenoeg Mine is an example of inclusive growth and economic justice; a business that seeks to ensure that many and not only a few residents benefit from economic activity,” Makgakga said.

Earlier this year, the mine upgraded the computer laboratory at Rethabile Primary School in Hammanskraal in line with the department of basic education’s norms and standards.

The work included improved security, new electrification, ceilings and lighting, as well as the installation of 50 laptop-equipped workstations, computer peripherals and air conditioning.

The mine has also donated 100 pairs of school shoes to pupils at Hosea Kekana High School near Hammanskraal.

“In South Africa, more than seven million schoolchildren have never owned a pair of school shoes in their lives,” Mabotsa said.

She said the initiatives were part of the mine’s broader social upliftment plans.

The city’s economic development division worked with mining companies to identify local economic development projects linked to their social and labour plans, she said.

These plans are legally binding documents submitted to the department of mineral resources and energy as part of companies’ mining rights applications.

They outline how mining companies should share the benefits of mining with host communities through projects such as skills development, school and road upgrades and the provision of housing, water and sanitation.

“Enabling mines to implement their social and labour plans ensures that our communities are uplifted and reap benefits from the mining sector,” Mabotsa said.

“Shared benefits and community upliftment help to achieve greater economic and social justice.”

TimesLIVE