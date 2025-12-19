South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for ‘selfless’ DJ Warras

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The star has made it clear: Warras is pro-gun.
Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock was killed in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday. File photo. (Instagram/DJ Warras)

Family, friends and the media are gathering in Sandton, Gauteng, on Friday to remember slain media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, who was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects believed to be involved in the killing.

His sister Nicole Stock has described Warras as a selfless individual who embraced people from all walks of life and was a kind and giving person.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Housing Finance Corp CEO Azola Mayekiso probed over ‘lavish spending, governance failures’

2

POLL | Choose your Mampara of the Year

3

EDITORIAL | Bafana have dared us to dream again — 64-million of us send them our will

4

POLL | Who hogged the headlines best in 2025?

5

PALI LEHOHLA | The Vulture Culture of numbers: shield official statistics from the arithmetic of self-interest

Related Articles