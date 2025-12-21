Body of man found next to flooded river after reported drowning incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The body of a man believed to be in his early thirties has been discovered lying next to a flooded river in Olievenhoutbosch in Pretoria.

This is after a reported drowning incident in the area near the Oripile Primary School on Sunday morning.

Tshwane fire and rescue services confirmed they had received a call at about 8am and immediately dispatched rescue resources from Heuweloord fire station.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Tebogo Maake said firefighters discovered a man’s lifeless body when they arrived at the scene.

“Members of the community emergency response team assessed the individual and confirmed that there were no signs of life. The scene was subsequently handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation,” Maake said.

The city’s emergency services extended their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“No further information can be shared at this stage, as the matter remains under police investigation,” Maake said.

The city has been responding to various flood-related incidents across Tshwane due to the wet weather conditions.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and not to attempt crossing flowing or stagnant water, particularly where water levels reach knee height or higher as this poses a serious drowning risk.

“When reporting an emergency, callers are advised to remain calm, speak clearly, provide the correct location or address, and share a valid contact number to enable operators to call back should further information be required,” Maake said.

TimesLIVE