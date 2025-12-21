‘I made a bad decision’: Kristin Cabot breaks silence after viral Coldplay scandal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon and former HR head Kristin Cabot seen 'cheating' at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kristin Cabot has spoken publicly for the first time since a viral Coldplay concert video thrust her personal and professional life into the global spotlight. ,

Cabot said she wants to challenge the assumption that her success came from sleeping her way to the top.

In an interview with The New York Times, Cabot reflected on the July incident at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where she appeared on the Jumbotron in the arms of her boss, US software company Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

The moment, captured on TikTok, quickly spread worldwide and ultimately cost them both their jobs.

Cabot, a 53-year-old mother of two, said the fallout was devastating not only professionally but personally as she and her children faced online harassment and death threats.

“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss and it’s not nothing. I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay,” she said.

Cabot said she has worked since the age of 13, driven by a determination never to be financially dependent on a man after watching her mother worry about basic expenses such as heating bills.

That independence became critical after her divorce in 2018 from her first husband, the father of her children, who later became unemployed.

“I supported my family entirely on my own, and I was able to keep my kids in incredibly fantastic schools and live in a comfy, warm house. I have never been more proud of anything in my entire life,” she said.

Cabot explained that at the time of the Coldplay concert she was newly separated from her husband Andrew Cabot and in the middle of negotiating a divorce settlement.

Wanting a rare night out, she invited Byron to join her and her friends.

“I hadn’t been out in ages. I wanted to put a cute outfit on and go out and dance and laugh and have a great night,” she said.

Before the concert, the group met at the Stockyard, an old-school steakhouse.

Cabot said she felt excited but conflicted.

“Some inside part of my brain might have been jumping up and down and waving its arms, saying, ‘Don’t do this,’” she said.

She added that she believed she could manage her feelings. “I was like: ‘I got this. I can have a crush. I can handle it.’”

On the drive to the stadium, Cabot learnt by text that her soon-to-be ex-husband was also attending the concert.

“It threw me,” she said, stressing that she and Byron “were not an item”.

Seated on a VIP balcony, the setting felt dark and private. After a few tequila cocktails, the pair began to look like a couple.

Byron danced behind Cabot, and she took his hands, wrapping his arms around her moments before they appeared on the Jumbotron.

When she saw herself on the giant screen, Cabot said it felt like “someone flipped a switch”.

“I was so embarrassed and so horrified. I’m the head of HR and he’s the CEO. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad,” she said.

Her immediate thoughts were of her children’s father and her professional role. “Andy’s my boss,” she recalled thinking.

The pair fled back to the bar.

“We both just sat there with our heads in our hands, like, ‘What just happened?’” she said.

Before leaving the stadium, Cabot said they agreed they would need to inform Astronomer’s board.

The two later went to Cabot’s Boston-area apartment, where they tried to strategise: who would write the email, what it would say and who would send it.

At about 4am on the Thursday morning, Cabot received the first screenshot of the video before it exploded across social media, and by that Saturday, Byron had resigned.

Cabot said that’s when her life changed overnight.

“I started receiving threats,” she said, recalling one message that read: ‘I know you shop at Market Basket and I’m coming for you.’

“My kids were afraid that I was going to die and they were going to die,” she said.

Andrew Cabot later released a statement confirming that he and Kristin had been separated at the time of the concert and asked for privacy.

Cabot said she wants her children to understand accountability but also compassion.

“I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up, but you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them,” she said.

Cabot said she first met Byron when he was Astronomer’s CEO. She joined the company as chief people officer in November 2024, and the two spoke daily, sometimes three times a day.

She said they “clicked, stylistically”, bonding over shared experiences of separation. Their close working relationship deepened, and Cabot admitted she developed “big feelings”.

“At work, we shared confidences and made each other laugh,” she said, adding that she knew she could not continue reporting to Byron if the relationship became romantic.

Five months after the TikTok bombshell, Cabot said the concert night was the first and only time she and Byron kissed.

She confirmed they stayed in touch over the summer, exchanging updates about work and their families, but agreed in early September to cut contact.

“Speaking with each other was going to make it too hard for everyone to move on and heal,” she said.

TimesLIVE