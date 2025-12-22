Minnie Dlamini pays back NLC’s R50k after SIU probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has reached a settlement agreement with the SIU to pay back the money she irregularly received. File photo.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has repaid R50,000 she irregularly received from an NPO funded by the National Lotteries Commission.

The payment follows a successful settlement agreement with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which has been investigating misappropriation of NLC grant funding.

According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, Dlamini had irregularly received the money in 2016 from the Mshandukani Foundation, an NPO which was funded through an NLC grant intended for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games roadshow.

However, the funds were not used for their intended purpose.

“The SIU investigation revealed that the Mshandukani Foundation NPO, acting as a conduit applicant through the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), received about R24.8m from the NLC. These funds were subsequently distributed to several beneficiaries, including Ms Dlamini, without lawful justification or in contravention of the grant agreement,” he said.

Kganyago said Dlamini has fully co-operated with the SIU investigation and acknowledged that the funds were not lawfully due to her.

He said the repayment is part of the SIU’s broader efforts to recover misappropriated public funds and hold all recipients of irregular payments accountable, regardless of the amount involved.

Kganyago said the SIU continues to pursue civil and criminal action against other individuals and entities implicated in the broader scheme, including former NLC officials, board members, and other recipients of irregular payments.

