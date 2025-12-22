Woman dies in wall collapse after Margate flash floods; three people missing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three people were missing after the vehicle they were in was washed away during heavy rain on Sunday night in Longacres Drive in Amanzimtoti area, south of Durban.

A woman died after flash floods ripped through Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.

The 62-year-old woman from Bhomela in Port Shepstone died when a wall fell on her.

Meanwhile, three people are missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was washed away in Longacres Drive in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Sunday night.

The search for the three continues.

A powerful storm swept across parts of the south coast and inland, leaving flooded roads and waterlogged shopping centres.

The hardest hit area was Margate, pounded by heavy rain for several hours, with videos and images circulating on social media showing sections of the Shelly Centre in Shelly Beach underwater.

The storm also raged in other parts of the province.

Much further north in Zululand, Empangeni experienced heavy rainfall, with reports of flooded roads.

Disruptive downpours wreaked havoc in many parts of the province.

Premier Thami Ntuli visited Margate to assess the damage. He confirmed that one person had died as a result of floods.

He said the storm disrupted businesses and the local economy.

“Emergency teams will remain stationed in the area until the weather conditions subside,” he said.

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for thunderstorms in the west of the province.

It also issued warnings for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, North West and the Northern Cape.

TimesLIVE