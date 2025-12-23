227 arrests in one week as Joburg metro cops clamps down on festive-season drunk driving

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The JMPD is clamping down on drunk driving during the festive season. File photo.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) says 227 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol between December 15 and December 21 after a series of high-visibility roadblocks, roving patrols and targeted operations across all regions of the city.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the crackdown is part of the department’s festive season safety campaign aimed at protecting road users as traffic volumes increase during the holidays.

Commenting on the figures, JMPD chief of police commissioner Patrick Jaca said drunk driving continues to claim lives on the city’s roads.

“We are seeing very high numbers of accidents on our roads and more people are being killed. It is our responsibility to ensure this does not continue and we reduce the numbers,” he said.

Every arrest represents a potential tragedy averted and a commitment to protecting innocent residents and visitors, he said.

“We will build a force feared by transgressors but trusted by the people.”

Our message is clear: if you choose to drink and drive, you will be arrested — Xolani Fihla, JMPD spokesperson

Fihla said officers would remain deployed 24-hours a day on major routes and at identified hotspots under a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead before consuming alcohol, including appointing a sober driver or using e-hailing services or public transport.

“Our message is clear: if you choose to drink and drive, you will be arrested,” Fihla said, calling on the public to work with law enforcement to ensure a safe festive season for all.

Around the country, 2,364 drivers were arrested for drunk driving from December 1 to 16, according to transport minister Barbara Creecy.

She said intensified road law enforcement had led to a 20.9% reduction in fatal crashes and a 20.8% reduction in fatalities in the first half of December compared with the same period last year.

