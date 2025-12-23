Baa-d luck for alleged stock theft thieves caught with stolen sheep

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police recovered 21 stolen animals and arrested two alleged stock theft thieves in two operations in KwaZulu-Natal.

Bulwer police arrested two suspects aged 23 and 31 for possession of suspected stolen property after the recovery of 21 livestock during two operations conducted in the Hlabeni and Sdangeni areas in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday police received information regarding stolen sheep in the Sdangeni area.

“Members responded swiftly and recovered nine sheep. A 23-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza.

In a separate operation on December 18, police intercepted a vehicle transporting 10 sheep.

Magwaza said the driver, identified as Qinisela Mnguni, 31, allegedly failed to provide documentation permitting the transportation of livestock.

He was arrested and charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen.

Further investigations revealed Mnguni had exchanged two cows for four sheep. Police established Mnguni did not own cows and they were recovered.

Mnguni appeared at the Hlanganani magistrate’s court on Friday and will reappear in court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE