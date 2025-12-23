Bekkersdal tavern owner arrested for ‘operating with fraudulent liquor licence’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The woman tavern owner has been arrested and will appear in court soon. Stock photo.

KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal, Gauteng, where a mass shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday, had allegedly been operating with a fraudulent liquor licence.

Gauteng deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said police received a report from the Gauteng Liquor Board that the liquor licence the tavern in Bekkersdal had been using to operate was fraudulently obtained.

“The liquor licence looked legitimate when we checked on Sunday. We, however, had to thoroughly check, and that’s why we involved the liquor board, and they told us it was fraudulently obtained,” he said.

Had she not operated this establishment illegally, all those people would still be alive.” — Maj-Gen Fred Kekana, Gauteng deputy police commissioner

“We are not going to allow lawlessness. Had she not operated this establishment illegally, all those people would still be alive.”

The woman tavern owner has been arrested and will appear in court soon.

On Sunday Kekana confidently said the tavern was licensed and operating within the prescribed time frame as per the licence conditions.

According to the police, a group of armed men stormed into the tavern in the early hours of Sunday and randomly opened fire on patrons. The shooting claimed the lives of 10 people.

