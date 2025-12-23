South Africa

One Western Cape AGU officer granted bail, on medical grounds, as 10 stay behind bars

Seipati Mothoa

Seipati Mothoa

One officer gets bail, while 10 others accused of murder remain in custody. (123RF/ danhenson)

The Athlone magistrate’s court has denied bail to 10 members of the police’s Western Cape anti-gang unit accused of the murder of a Manenberg man, Wade Prince, who died during police interrogation earlier this month.

Only one of the 11 officers accused of the murder has been granted bail of R1,000 after the court considered submissions relating to his health challenges.

During their appearance in court on Tuesday, the magistrate ruled the officers had failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances to justify their release on bail.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping, the officers face charges of murder, four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, four counts of kidnapping and one count of torture.

“The officers claimed Prince complained of ear pain and collapsed during an interrogation, but the watchdog’s investigation found that his death was due to unnatural causes, contradicting the version presented by the accused,” Suping said.

The matter has been postponed to January 29.

TimesLIVE

