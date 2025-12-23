Senior KZN civil servant caught after high-speed chase for ‘speeding, evading arrest for drunk driving’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police seized a gun from a KwaZulu-Natal senior government official who was allegedly found speeding and driving under the influence.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma saluted the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie for arresting the official.

He allegedly attempted to make a call to a transport official to save him from being arrested.

“RTI is treating motorists equally. If you are arrested for drunk driving, please don’t call us. We are busy,” Duma said.

Realising he was facing arrest, the official sped away in a state vehicle. After a dramatic chase, the official was cornered and arrested. In the vehicle RTI officials found alcohol, another intoxicated male and a 17-year-old girl.

Police seized alcohol from a state vehicle driven by a senior government official who allegedly attempted to flee arrest for drunk driving. He was caught after a high-speed chase. (KZN)

The official was also found in possession of a firearm, which was seized. The official faces charges of:

drunk driving;

exceeding the speed limit;

failing to stop;

reckless driving; and

possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Bail was denied and he was detained at Scottburgh police station.

Exhibits, including the firearm and alcohol bottles, were seized by police.

TimesLIVE