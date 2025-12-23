South Africa

Senior KZN civil servant caught after high-speed chase for ‘speeding, evading arrest for drunk driving’

Another intoxicated man and a minor girl were also in the state vehicle

A senior KwaZulu-Natal government official is in hot water after he allegedly evaded arrest for driving under the influence, leading to a high-speed chase on the south coast on Tuesday.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma saluted the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie for arresting the official.

He allegedly attempted to make a call to a transport official to save him from being arrested.

“RTI is treating motorists equally. If you are arrested for drunk driving, please don’t call us. We are busy,” Duma said.

Realising he was facing arrest, the official sped away in a state vehicle. After a dramatic chase, the official was cornered and arrested. In the vehicle RTI officials found alcohol, another intoxicated male and a 17-year-old girl.

The official was also found in possession of a firearm, which was seized. The official faces charges of:

  • drunk driving;
  • exceeding the speed limit;
  • failing to stop;
  • reckless driving; and
  • possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Bail was denied and he was detained at Scottburgh police station.

Exhibits, including the firearm and alcohol bottles, were seized by police.

Related Articles