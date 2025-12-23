Two suspects charged with DJ Warras’ murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD.

The two people of interest who were taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, have been arrested and charged for his murder.

The two suspects were taken in for questioning in the early hours on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said they will appear at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Stock was shot dead on December 16 outside the Zambesi Building in the Johannesburg CBD. The eight-storey apartment block had been contracted to Stock’s company, Imperium Ops, for security services.

On Friday national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed a suspect linked to the killing had been identified and would be arrested before Monday. Masemola disclosed this during the SA Police Service safer festive season operations in Pretoria.

The Gauteng government has welcomed the arrests, hailing them as “exceptional police work”.

Acting premier Jacob Mamabolo said the arrests are a testament to the skill, commitment and bravery of hard-working detectives.

“Police detective units in the province have consistently demonstrated their capacity to crack complex cases through meticulous intelligence operations and investigative work. This dedication is the foundation on which we will build a safer province,” Mamabolo said.

He said the provincial government reaffirms its commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies as they continue their investigation to ensure a watertight prosecution.

“We are resolved that from the profound loss must emerge a stronger, more coordinated and relentless effort to dismantle the criminal networks that undermine the security and prosperity of Gauteng residents.”

TimesLIVE