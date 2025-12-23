‘You don’t have to do this alone’: Sadag urges people to reach out during the festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sadag urges people to reach out during the festive season.

The festive season is filled with family gatherings, laughter and reflection, but not everyone feels the joy.

For many people, this time of year can be lonely and emotionally draining.

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), feelings of isolation and anxiety tend to increase during the holidays as people struggle with being apart from loved ones or feeling left out of the celebrations.

“The festive season is a time for friends, family and loved ones to get together and share love and laughter,” said Tracy Feinstein, Sadag’s call centre manager.

“But for a lot of people it’s a lonely time. Family members can’t always be together, and sometimes the work environment, where people may have friends, also becomes incredibly isolating.”

Feinstein said while the number of calls does not dramatically spike, Sadag does receive more calls from people who are feeling lonely, anxious or depressed around this time.

“When people feel alone over the festive season, the concept of depression is very real,” she said.

People reach out to Sadag for a range of reasons, from loneliness and relationship challenges to more serious mental health concerns.

Feinstein said more South Africans are becoming aware of Sadag’s toll-free numbers and WhatsApp chat services.

“People are beginning to realise they can reach a counsellor and are starting to take the brave first step by asking for help,” she said.

“Many don’t realise they are battling a mental illness. A phone call can help us guide them through the process of getting the right help, diagnosis, medication and treatment.”

Feinstein said the festive season can be one of the busiest times for Sadag’s volunteers, who take turns to answer calls day and night.

“We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers. They give up their time, even on holidays including Christmas and New Year’s Day, to help people who need support and guidance.”

Feinstein said their shifts are planned in advance to ensure 24-hour coverage, from morning through to the night and overnight, so everyone has time off with their families.

“It’s amazing how many people come forward to help, even on holidays. We never run short of angels.”

Feinstein encouraged people who are struggling to listen to their bodies and reach out for help.

“If you’re feeling isolated and anxious, take the first step instead of forcing yourself to be in a big, happy crowd. When you’re not up for it, try a gentler approach,” she said.

“Maybe say hello to your neighbour, share something small such as a slice of cake, or check in on someone you know might also be alone. When we reach out to others it fills the gap we’re trying to fill within ourselves.”

For those experiencing panic or anxiety attacks, Feinstein suggested grounding and breathing techniques, many of which can be found on Sadag’s website or by calling a counsellor to talk.

Feinstein said Sadag will continue operating 24-hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the festive season, including Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“You don’t have to do this alone. If you don’t feel comfortable calling, send a WhatsApp or SMS and we’ll call you back. It’s important people feel heard and cared for.”

She said Sadag’s message for the holidays is simple: “There is help and there is hope.”

If you or someone you know needs help call Sadag’s 24-hour helpline on 0800 456 789 or send a WhatsApp message to 076 882 2775.

TimesLIVE