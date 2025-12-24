Case against Saulsville tavern massacre suspect postponed to next week for bail application

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The accused in the deadly shooting at a Saulsville Hostel tavern appeared in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man accused of being behind a deadly shooting at a Saulsville Hostel tavern, west of Pretoria, is expected to apply for bail when he returns to court next week.

The accused appeared in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Wednesday, facing 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder linked to the massacre that claimed 12 lives earlier this month.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the shooting occurred in the early hours of December 6 at about 4am, when the accused and two alleged accomplices opened fire at an illegal tavern at Saulsville hostel.

Twelve people were killed at the scene, while 13 others were injured.

The suspect was arrested on December 22 in Polokwane, Limpopo.

NPA Gauteng regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said investigations were continuing, including efforts to trace the two outstanding suspects believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The case has been postponed to December 31 for bail investigations, with the state expected to indicate its position when the accused returns to court.

