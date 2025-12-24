KZN civil servant nabbed for ‘speeding, evading arrest for drunk driving’ was on-duty hospital official

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A senior KwaZulu-Natal government official was arrested after he alleged attempted to evade arrest for driving under the influence and speeding on the south coast.

The KwaZulu-Natal civil servant who allegedly attempted to evade arrest for driving under the influence and speeding is a senior hospital official who was driving a state vehicle while he was on duty.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said a Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie arrested the official, who TimesLIVE understands is based at Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi, on Tuesday morning.

He allegedly evaded arrest, leading to a high-speed chase on the south coast.

The KwaZulu-Natal health department on Wednesday said it had “zero tolerance for any official who abuses state resources, endangers public safety and brings the department into disrepute.

“The combination of these alleged offences, including drinking while on duty or while driving the state vehicle, is viewed as an egregious violation of our code of conduct and public service regulations.

When RTI officials arrested the employee, they found alcohol, another intoxicated male and a 17-year-old girl in the vehicle

“The reported charges — which include drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving, excessive speeding, fleeing from law enforcement and the illegal possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol — represent an appalling breach of the law and of the trust placed in us as public servants.”

The department has launched an internal probe into the allegations and is recovering the impounded state vehicle, a bakkie.

It is understood he cannot be suspended, as he is in police custody.

“We assure the public that should our internal processes find the official guilty of misconduct, he will face the full might of departmental disciplinary measures, in addition to any consequences from the criminal justice system.”

When RTI officials arrested the employee, they found alcohol, another intoxicated male and a 17-year-old girl in the vehicle. Details of the other man or the teenage girl have not yet been established.

TimesLIVE