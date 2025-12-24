‘No exceptions’: JMPD clamps down on illegal parking in Joburg CBD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The JMPD is enforcing a zero-tolerance crackdown on unlawful parking in the Joburg CBD. File phoito.

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has declared a zero-tolerance approach to illegal parking in the Johannesburg central business district, warning motorists that vehicles parked unlawfully will be towed away.

It has launched a renewed and intensified crackdown to deal with growing congestion and safety risks caused by vehicles parked in prohibited areas.

“Effective immediately, the department is adopting a zero-tolerance approach to address the increasing congestion and safety hazards caused by vehicles parked in prohibited zones, on sidewalks and in loading zones,” it said.

Motorists have been urged to use designated parking areas to avoid having their vehicles impounded. The JMPD warned failure to comply with municipal bylaws will result in vehicles being towed to the police pound.

The cost implications are steep. Motorists will have to pay an impoundment fee of R3,952 and a storage fee of R164 per day after the first 48 hours.

We are reclaiming the streets of our CBD. Illegal parking is not merely a nuisance; it obstructs traffic flow and endangers pedestrians — Patrick Jaca, JMPD chief of police

JMPD chief of police Patrick Jaca said the operation is aimed at restoring order in the CBD and ensuring traffic could move freely, especially emergency services and public transport.

“We are reclaiming the streets of our CBD. Illegal parking is not merely a nuisance; it obstructs traffic flow and endangers pedestrians,” he said.

“I urge all motorists to adhere to the rules of the road and avoid the embarrassment and high costs of having your vehicles impounded for illegal parking. Our officers are deployed in full force and no exceptions will be made.”

The JMPD said motorists should be aware parking in restricted areas will lead to immediate towing. Vehicles blocking pavements and walkways will also be removed as pedestrian safety remains a priority.

Motorists are advised to always check for “No Parking” and “No Stopping” signs before leaving their vehicles.

The JMPD said it remains committed to creating “a safer, more accessible city for all residents and visitors”.

TimesLIVE