Three dead in KZN crash as car hits barrier and plunges into river

Bystanders pulled two women out of the car after it plunged into a river outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night.

Three people died in the Inkanyezini area near Lion Park just outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night when their car hit a barrier and plunged into a river.

Head of ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said emergency teams responded to the crash site, which had been cordoned off by police.

“Paramedics were told a single vehicle lost control and collided into the barrier and a water pump and ended up in the river.”

He said bystanders entered the flowing river to assist the occupants. They managed to pull two women from the wreckage.

“Paramedics assessed the two women, believed to be in their 20s and 30s, and they were declared dead. The male driver, believed to be in his 30s, was entrapped in the vehicle submerged in the river.”

Jamieson said police search and rescue units from Pietermaritzburg set up a technical rescue system and extracted the driver and recovered the vehicle. The male was also declared dead.

He said the cause of the crash is unknown.

TimesLIVE