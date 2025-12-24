Two arrested for allegedly using dating app to lure KZN men to abandoned house where they were assaulted and robbed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two men allegedly used a dating app to lure Pietermaritzburg men to an abandoned house to rob them. Stock photo.

Two men have been arrested after allegedly using a dating app to lure Pietermaritzburg men to an abandoned house in Scottsville, where the victims were assaulted and robbed.

Mi7 National Group director Colin David said on Wednesday several cases were opened at the city’s police stations over the past two months ago.

“The victims, all men, described the same modus operandi. They would communicate with an individual via a popular dating app. The individual would lure them to an address in Scottsville. When the victim arrived, they were confronted by between five and seven suspects and forced into the premises, an abandoned building,” he said.

“They were held in a room, assaulted at gunpoint and made to empty their bank accounts via their mobile banking apps, either through an e-wallet or to a bank account.”

A breakthrough came last week when one victim was able to provide banking records which showed from which ATM the funds were withdrawn and at what time, said David.

It is believed the suspects may be linked to other crimes. It is also believed there were more victims, some of whom have not opened cases due to fear of the stigma attached — Colin David, Mi7 National Group director

“This led Alexandra Road police station detectives to Scottsville Mall, where they were able to source CCTV footage of the suspects and their vehicle. Mi7 teams loaded the vehicle details onto the Mi7 Surveillance Net, a network of more than 150 camera systems equipped with automatic number plate recognition software, casting a net over Pietermaritzburg and the midlands.

“On Sunday the VW Polo was flagged in the Scottsville area. This led to a wide-scale search involving police teams, Mi7 teams and their counterparts from another security company,”

The vehicle was spotted and stopped on Oribi Road. “Two suspects were inside, one in possession of a firearm with live ammunition.”

Investigators went to the abandoned building where the crimes occurred. “They found more live ammunition, more than 40 car keys, half a dozen vehicle ignitions, a computer box for a vehicle, an alarm modem and gate remote controls.

“Further investigations are under way. It is believed the suspects may be linked to other crimes. It is also believed there were more victims, some of whom have not opened cases due to fear of the stigma attached.”

