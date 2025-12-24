Two dead and third in hospital in KZN Christmas Eve shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the spent 9mm cartridges recovered from the scene of a shooting where gunmen opened fire on three sleeping men at a compound in Hazelmere, north of Durban.

Two men died and a third is in hospital after gunmen opened fire on them while they were asleep in the early hours of Wednesday.

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said the men were asleep in separate rooms at a compound in Hazelmere, north of Durban.

A Reaction Unit SA member inspects the scene of a shooting at a Hazelmere compound, north of Durban. (RUSA)

They received a call for assistance shortly before 2am and officers were told suspects had entered three different rooms and opened fire on the occupants.

“Two of the men were declared dead at the scene, while the third victim was taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Balram.

“The extent of his wounds is unknown. One of the dead is believed to have been a taxi driver. The motive for the attack has not yet been established.“

Spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.

