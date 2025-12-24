Two killed in taxi and car crash on N3 in KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A taxi slammed into the back of a stationary car on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, killing its two occupants

Two people died in a collision between a taxi and car on the N3 near Balgowan in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

Mi7 said it is believed the car was stationary in the yellow emergency lane when the taxi slammed into it. The two occupants in the car were declared dead.

Medics from service providers treated at least 10 people in the taxi, including three young children and an infant, who sustained minor to moderate injuries.

All were taken to hospital.

