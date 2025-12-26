Gauteng records 428 Christmas Day births, with the youngest mom aged 16

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited new mothers who gave birth to the province’s Christmas babies on Thursday.

At least 428 babies were born in Gauteng on Christmas Day, including four sets of twin girls who were born in the province’s health facilities.

The health department said 222 of the babies were girls born in the public health facilities.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital had the most babies born at 38 newborns, followed by Tembisa Hospital with 35 births and Mamelodi Day Hospital recording 30 Christmas babies.

Four sets of twin girls were born, one each at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, Tembisa Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

One of the new mothers was a 16-year-old girl who gave birth at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital on Christmas morning.

By Christmas afternoon, the national department of health had recorded more than 30 teenage mothers out of the 714 babies that were born across the country by noon on Thursday.

Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the province was committed to working with schools, parents and community stakeholders to educate teenagers about the dangers of early sexual activity and to protect children from sexual abuse.

“Teenage pregnancy steals our children’s dreams and limits their opportunities. As a province, we are working with key stakeholders to educate young people about the dangers of early sexual activity and to protect them from exploitation.”

She said the province and the department were working with the justice system to ensure that those who prey on minors face prosecution.

“I appeal to every parent and community member to report any form of sexual abuse or adults who take advantage of children. Keeping our children safe is a responsibility we all share,” she said.

Nationally, Gauteng birthed the highest number of babies, followed by the Eastern Cape. The first baby was born at 00h00 on Christmas at Elim Hospital in Limpopo, followed by two births at 00h02 at the Tonga Hospital in Mpumalanga and Elizabeth Ross District Hospital in the Free State.

TimesLIVE