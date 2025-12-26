South Africa

Triple murder in Nyanga on Christmas Day, witness elimination suspected

The case is under investigation by detectives attached to the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit. File image: Nyanga Junction (Facebook/saps)

Three people were killed and a fourth wounded when gunmen burst into a property in Nyanga, Western Cape, on Thursday night.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack is possibly linked to revenge or an attempt to eliminate a witness,” police spokesperson Col Andre Traut said. “This is under investigation.”

Traut said the attack took place at approximately 10pm on December 25 at a residence in Mplangeni Street, Ofcon Hostel.

“Two unknown suspects entered a single-room structure and opened fire on the occupants. Three people were fatally wounded, while a fourth sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

“The victims who succumbed to their injuries are estimated to be between 25 and 40 years of age.”

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The case is under investigation by detectives attached to the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

Traut said police visibility in the area has been intensified.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the mobile application MySAPS. Traut said all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

