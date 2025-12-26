Why beach is best this holiday season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For many of us, the beach is just sand, sea and sun. For others, it’s memory, rebellion, freedom — a stage for mischief, family chaos or quiet reflection. This Christmas, four very different South Africans describe what the beach means to them in their own words.

Their answers reveal that sandy shores are more than a backdrop — they can serve as a compass, a playground, and a sanctuary for healing.

Brent Lindeque enjoys a cocktail on the beach. (Supplied). (Brent Lindeque)

Brent Lindeque, founder of the Good Things Guy website, is South Africa’s chief optimism officer and the nation’s cheerleader.

“I love beaches. They are my go-to holiday. Uvongo will always have a special place in my heart,” he said.

“We went there almost every December when I was growing up. Those holidays were my best. I think it’s because of a mixture of the beach, family time and the nostalgia of it all.

“Long, sunburnt days on the sand, endless swims in the sea and lagoon and that sense of freedom you only really feel as a kid on holiday. Plus all the braais … and playing Uno. Family. Together.

“As an adult, my favourite beach has shifted further away to the Seychelles. Specifically Club Med Saint Anne. It’s my ultimate escape. The beaches are almost unreal. Soft white sand, warm turquoise water and a calm that makes you feel like your jaw unclenches, your shoulders drop and you’re able to breathe, the moment you arrive.

“And there is diving. Which I absolutely love doing in the Seychelles.

“It’s become my go-to place to properly switch off, breathe and recharge. I took my mom there on holiday. And my partner. I’m actually heading back next year ... But before then, I’m making my way to the north coast this December. And I’ve planned a day trip to go visit Uvongo. For old times’ sake.”

Sonia Booth enjoys a special moment on the beach at a time she says she has moved on from. (Suppli)

Former model Sonia Booth gave a viral masterclass in reclaiming the narrative after her split from Bafana player Matthew Booth.

“I am blessed to have touched my feet on incredible beaches such as the ones in the Cayman Islands, Maldives, Seychelles, Greece, Cuba, Portugal and Turkey,” she said.

“But Madagascar remains the highlight and a special trip because I went there with my sons. The unspoilt beaches and unpretentiousness speak to my aura and energy. Madagascar is underrated, and that’s not always a bad thing.

“Fisherman’s Beach in Cape Town also stands out as an annual festive getaway with my boys. You can swim for hours, unlike at the pretentious, glacial, piercing and numbing Camps Bay.”

Nonbinary activist and media personality Dominic Zaca’s favourite beach memories are the days spent there with cousins.

Fearless non-binary activist and media personality Dominic Zaca enjoys time at Clifton beach. (Supplied)

“When we went out and discovered new places like Thompson Bay in Ballito. And there’s also the Cove, a safe space that’s very family orientated. And it would be a huge mistake to forget Beach Bums in Tongaat, where the waves wash over; you can find the best food, and the music is great.

“In Cape Town my favourite beaches are Clifton Fourth and Camps Bay; again where I’ve had the best times with my cousins.

“It’s the place where I get to be different and hang out in skimpy clothes and be a different Dominic on every beach.

“I go to the beach for fun, for picnics with family and the odd date. It’s all about making memories and coming home with sand between your toes.”

A much younger Pieter-Dirk Uys hangs out at nudist beach Sandy Bay. (Supplied) (Supplied)

Playwright and provocateur Pieter-Dirk Uys, who through his indestructible alter ego Evita Bezuidenhout has skewered apartheid, democracy and every government since, says his favourite beach is Sandy Bay.

“1966: I was a drama student at UCT and assistant publicist for English drama at Capab. We often bunked both to trek to Sandy Bay,” he said.

“I would park my Volkswagen Beetle at Llandudno, and then the long walk to breaking the law. During the week, Sandy Bay beach was usually empty. So off with the clothes: kaalgat! Freedom. Perfection.

“Then we see the six policemen at the top of the sand dune, shouting and making gestures. We willy-waved back and watched the overweight cops slip and slide down the white sand. By the time they reached us exhausted, we were all innocently wearing our bathing suits. Those were the days, my friend.”

Designer Gert-Johan Coetzee’s favourite beach is in Mauritius.

“Mauritius is a place that offers more than beauty. It offers calm. The beaches are quietly extraordinary, with warm, clear waters and a tropical stillness that allows you to truly rest.

Designer Gert Johan Coetzee on one of his many beach holidays in Mauritius. (Supplied)

“I return to Mauritius regularly with my husband and close friends. It is a place where time slows down and simple moments become meaningful. Long conversations, shared meals and unhurried days remind me of the importance of presence and connection.

“There is a warmth in the people and an ease in the way life unfolds that makes you feel welcome rather than like a visitor.

Mauritius is my favourite beach because it restores you. You leave feeling lighter, calmer and inspired simply by the act of slowing down."