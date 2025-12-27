Limpopo taxi driver faces murder charge after soccer spectator ‘dragged by vehicle’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Polokwane taxi driver will appear in court on Monday after he allegedly dragged a man, who later died, with his vehicle on Christmas Day.

A Polokwane taxi driver will appear in court on Monday after he allegedly dragged a man, who later died, with his vehicle.

Sebayeng police arrested the 37-year-old after the Christmas Day incident at a soccer ground in Ga-Dikgale.

“The incident occurred on Thursday at about 4.12pm. Police received a report that a soccer spectator had been dragged by a motor vehicle during a soccer match. The 29-year-old victim sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to a local clinic for medical treatment.

“He was later transferred by ambulance to Mankweng hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is currently being withheld, pending investigations.”

An argument reportedly erupted among spectators at the match, during which the victim’s bag was allegedly taken and placed inside the suspect’s taxi.

“He reportedly approached the taxi driver and pleaded with him to return his bag. The driver allegedly refused and drove off. The deceased then attempted to block the vehicle by standing in front of it. During the process, he reportedly fell to the ground and was knocked down and dragged by the vehicle until it stopped on the R81 road.”

The taxi was impounded as part of ongoing investigations.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mankweng magistrate’s court on Monday on a murder charge.

TimesLIVE