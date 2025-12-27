South Africa

Man’s body found hanging from tree after missing daughter’s body discovered in his house on Christmas Day

The decomposed body of Xilaveko Suke,15, was discovered on Christmas Day inside her father's one-room house at Rotterdam Village. She went missing after she allegedly left home with her father, who was purportedly travelling with her to Giyani. (123RF)

Polokwane police in Hlanganani have opened an inquest after the body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Rotterdam village in Limpopo on Friday.

Peter Themba Baloyi and his 15-year-old daughter Xilaveko Suke — whose body was discovered on Christmas Day inside his one-room house in Rotterdam village — were reported missing on Monday.

The teenager went missing after she allegedly left home with her father, who was purportedly travelling with her to Giyani.

On Thursday police were alerted about the discovery of the girl’s body by her paternal grandmother. Her body was in a partially decomposed state and had a visible stab wound. A murder case was opened for investigation.

“Later the same day, 6pm, police were further alerted to an incident in which Baloyi’s house was found burnt.” A case of arson was opened.

His body was later discovered hanging from a tree in nearby bushes.

