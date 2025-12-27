WATCH | One soldier dead, another missing after vehicle is swept away in flooded Mpumalanga river on Christmas day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A SANDF member died and another is missing after their vehicle was swept away when they attempted to cross a heavily flooded river in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The search for a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member continued on Saturday after he and another soldier were swept away in their vehicle when they attempted to cross a heavily-flooded river near a military base in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, on Christmas day.

The SANDF said the body of one soldier was recovered shortly after the tragedy occurred near the Macadamia military base during the execution of Operation Corona to patrol borders.

“While conducting routine patrol duties, a military vehicle carrying members of the SANDF Military Police attempted to cross a river that had been heavily flooded due to recent weather conditions. During this operation, two SANDF members were swept away by the strong current of the flooded river.”

An extensive search and rescue operation involving a police rescue diving team, supported by an SANDF Oryx helicopter got under way after the incident.

Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga, deputy ministers Maj-Gen (retired) Bantu Holomisa and Richard Hlophe, together with defence secretary Dr Thobekile Gamede and SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, were alerted to the incident and expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the soldier who died.

They also expressed support for the family of the missing member.

