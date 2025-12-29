Joburg ramps up fire checks before New Year’s celebrations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Inner-city buildings, businesses and traders are set to face fire safety inspections as Johannesburg emergency services ramp up enforcement before New Year’s celebrations.

The city’s emergency management services (EMS) said it will conduct emergency and fire safety enforcement on Tuesday and Wednesday.

EMS spokesperson Kagiso Phasha said the operations form part of a broader public safety bylaw enforcement initiative, with officials focusing specifically on:

fire-risk reduction;

emergency preparedness; and

compliance with fire safety regulations, including the safe handling, storage, sale and use of fireworks.

“EMS officials will inspect buildings, businesses and trading areas to identify fire hazards, blocked emergency exits, illegal electrical connections, unsafe storage of flammable materials and non-compliance with fireworks regulations,” Phasha said.

Where immediate danger to life or property is identified, EMS may order evacuations, halt dangerous activities, issue compliance instructions or take enforcement action to prevent fires, explosions or other emergencies. — EMS spokesperson Kagiso Phasha

Any unauthorised sale or unsafe use of fireworks will be dealt with in accordance with municipal bylaws. Where immediate danger to life or property is identified, EMS may:

order evacuations;

halt dangerous activities;

issue compliance instructions; or

take enforcement action to prevent fires, explosions or other emergencies.

Emergency services will work with other departments, such as the Johannesburg metro police, environmental health, development planning and central region urban management.

“Emergency management services urges business owners, residents and the public to co-operate with officials and to comply with fire safety and fireworks regulations,” said Phasha.

“These measures are critical in preventing injuries, fires and loss of life, particularly in the densely populated inner city.”

