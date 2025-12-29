More than music and dance: how Southern Africa’s festivals drive jobs and growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Festivals are evolving from pure spectacle to platforms for legacy and social change.

A report by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) shows that Southern Africa’s arts and cultural festivals are more than just entertainment; they are economic powerhouses, community builders and platforms for social change.

The report revealed that 10 major festivals in nine countries in the region generated more than $11.7m (R195m) in 2024 and created nearly 3,000 jobs, highlighting their vital, yet often overlooked, role in driving economic growth and social development.

The report, titled “Creating for the Future: Harnessing Southern Africa’s Arts and Cultural Festivals for Sustainable Development”, provides a comprehensive analysis of the cultural, social, economic and environmental impact of these events.

According to Unesco, every dollar invested in festival production injects an additional $2.51 (R41.80) into local economies.

“With 61% of attendees being non-local, festivals serve as tourism boosters. Socially, 54% of management roles are held by women, and 65% of the workforce is under 31 years old, underscoring their role in youth empowerment and gender equity,” the report said.

It also highlights that 45% of artists were local, with 37% emerging talents, while environmental sustainability remains a challenge, with only one festival adopting a comprehensive green strategy.

Lifestyle events are opportunities to unite a diverse community of people who are bound by a common desire and shared passions. They are platforms with a unique ability to bring people together through a high-energy, emotionally charged experience rooted in joy, expression and connection that’s a powerful space to create impact — Maxine Gray, head of strategy and implementation at Investec Wealth & Investment

The head of strategy and implementation at Investec Wealth and Investment, Maxine Gray, said she believes the future of festivals lies in combining fun with philanthropy.

“The future festival, to me, is one that entertains and endures. It becomes a reminder to us that legacy isn’t always about what we leave behind; it’s about what we build together.”

Mixing philanthropy with entertainment adds significance to events.

“Festivals are about joy, connection and creativity. When you bring an element of impact or philanthropy into that space, it doesn’t take away from the celebration — it gives it depth.”

Gray highlighted the Luxurious Marble Circus (LMC) as a case study in intentional festival impact.

“When you intentionally build purpose into a joyful experience, it creates what we call a ‘butterfly effect’. From supporting local feeding schemes to showcasing young artists and promoting sustainability through recycling and upcycling, every element contributes to a bigger story,” she said.

Underpinning this approach is the belief that festivals are a powerful platform for community, creativity and social cohesion.

“At our core, we are social beings; through our collective energy and connection, we can achieve far more than we can as individuals. That is partly what makes festivals such powerful platforms for change.”

Investec’s involvement in the LMC has doubled the initiative’s funding from R820,000 in 2024 to R1.5m in 2025, demonstrating the potential for lifestyle events to create tangible impact.

“Lifestyle events are opportunities to unite a diverse community of people who are bound by a common desire and shared passions. They are platforms with a unique ability to bring people together through a high-energy, emotionally charged experience rooted in joy, expression and connection that’s a powerful space to create impact.”

For Gray, the ultimate festival is one where creativity and conscience co-exist.

“Where creativity and community fuel new solutions and innovations to social and environmental challenges. Where every performance, every partnership and every person plays a part in something meaningful. Months after the experience, we are left not only with memories but also with a deep desire to consider how we can be more impactful through what we do,” she said.

The Unesco report underscores the transformative potential of arts and cultural festivals in Southern Africa, saying that with planning, investment and purpose-driven execution, these festivals can be more than just dates on the calendar.

“The LMC has started to embody a celebration that’s mindful and magical. It’s where artistry meets responsibility and where collaboration becomes a catalyst for real change,” added Gray.

TimesLIVE