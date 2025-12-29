North West matric pupil dies after ‘forced initiation’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Onalenna Booi, 19, died after allegedly being forcefully taken to an initiation school.

A matric pupil from Tiego Tawana Secondary School in Dithakang village near Mafikeng in the North West has died after he was allegedly forcefully taken to an initiation school.

According to his family, Onalenna Booi, 19, went missing after he finished writing exams in late November. He was found dead after they reported his case to police.

School principal Pogiso Tshipo said: “I am devastated by the sad news. I was expecting a bachelor’s matric pass from the pupil.”

Tshipo said Booi was a hard-working pupil. “I spoke to him in September and he promised to do well in his examinations. He was naughty, but when he started grade 12 his behaviour changed drastically.

“You could see this was a pupil who was hungry and determined to perform well.”

TimesLIVE