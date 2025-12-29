Waves of change: Durban surf club gives street children a chance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Surfers Not Street Children mentors about 130 long-term members in Durban, many of whom join as young as five and stay until adulthood.

On the Durban beachfront, where waves curl into shore and surfboards slice through turquoise water, a group of young surfers wait for the next swell. They are confident, laughing and full of energy, but for many of them, the journey to the ocean was not one of leisure but of survival.

These are the faces of Surfers Not Street Children, a homegrown initiative that fuses surfing, mentorship and care to empower children living on the streets or exposed to at-risk environments in Durban and Mozambique.

Behind it is Tom Hewitt, a lifelong surfer and the organisation’s founder and CEO.

“I started the organisation in 1998, though it was originally called the Durban Street Team,” Hewitt recalls. “It was a small group doing street outreach, talking to children living rough in Durban, listening to their stories and helping however we could. I had no idea that two decades later this would evolve into one of the most recognised child empowerment surf movements in the world.”

Hewitt’s journey began long before Durban’s waves became his second home. “I grew up in the UK and first encountered street children while volunteering in Mozambique during the civil war. It was shocking. I had never seen children living on the streets before. It moved me deeply.”

After the war, he moved to South Africa and continued his involvement in social work. “At the time, South Africa was transitioning from apartheid to democracy. The country was changing, but there were still so many children left behind, living on the streets, surviving day by day.

They became the pioneers of black surfing in KwaZulu-Natal. People would stand on the piers in disbelief, watching these young Zulu boys surf. They were heroes — Tom Hewitt. Surfers Not Street Children founder and CEO

In 1998 he formed the Surfers Not Street Children to support those children through activities such as soccer, drama and mentorship. Surfing, his personal passion, was not initially part of the plan.

“One day, I was surfing at the Durban piers when one of the children, Thulani, came to me and said, ‘Tom, I want a surfer.’ He had never surfed before, but he could swim. So I gave him a board and pushed him into a wave; though he did not stand up, he rode it on his stomach, hooting with joy. That moment changed everything,” said Hewitt.

That was the birth of Surfers Not Street Children.

In the late 1990s, surfing in South Africa was still largely a white-dominated sport. “At that time, there were only a handful of black surfers in Durban. And many felt they had to act a certain way to fit in. It was not easy for them; there were racial tensions in the water, and not everyone welcomed change.”

But the children from Hewitt’s programme were fearless. They charged into the waves, breaking social and cultural barriers. “They became the pioneers of black surfing in KwaZulu-Natal. People would stand on the piers in disbelief, watching these young Zulu boys surf. They were heroes.”

That group’s courage reshaped the landscape of surfing in South Africa. “Today, if you go to the New Pier in Durban, our main spot, it is one of the most diverse surf zones in the world. The black and white surfers share waves, hang out together and compete as teammates.”

While surfing is at the heart of Surfers Not Street Children, the ocean is only one part of the healing. The organisation’s model integrates sport with social work and education. Hewitt told TimesLIVE: “Surfing gives us the hook, but the real goal is helping children build better lives. Many of them come from backgrounds where they face homelessness, drugs, gangsterism or abuse. So, we use surfing as a tool to reach them and guide them into mentorship, schooling and personal growth.”

The organisation mentors about 130 long-term members in Durban, many of whom join as young as five and stay until adulthood. “Once they turn 18, we do not just let go; we continue helping them transition into jobs, apprenticeships or tertiary education.”

One of those success stories is Indiphile Osinachi, who joined as part of the Girls Surf Too initiative. She not only represented South Africa at the Junior World Surfing Championships in Brazil but also excelled academically and is now preparing to study law.

The Girls Surf Too programme, founded in response to the unique challenges facing girls in the Point area, has been groundbreaking.

“Girls face additional vulnerabilities from gender-based violence to social pressure. We wanted a space just for them, where they could gain confidence and support one another through surfing,” said Hewitt.

The journey is not without obstacles. “If trauma and addiction did not exist, our job would be a lot easier. These are children who have experienced deep pain, abandonment, abuse and loss. Sometimes, that trauma drives them to the streets or to substances.”

Ironically the hardest drug for us to get children off is not heroin and alcohol; it’s weed. People think it’s harmless, but for children with few opportunities, it kills motivation

The team, made up of 12 local staff members in Durban and six in Mozambique, works closely with social workers and carers to address those challenges. “Ironically the hardest drug for us to get children off is not heroin and alcohol; it’s weed. People think it’s harmless, but for children with few opportunities, it kills motivation.”

But success stories such as Thando Musibi’s keep the team inspired. “Musibi was sniffing glue on the streets at age eight. We took him in, mentored him, and he grew into one of South Africa’s top surfers, representing the country at the World Championships and ranking 17th globally,” Hewitt said.

“Running a programme such as this properly is expensive,” Hewitt admits. “We cannot do half measures when it comes to children’s lives. Every partnership counts.”

In December three members of the Surfers Not Street Children will represent South Africa at the ISA World Surfing Championships in Peru:

16-year-old Melokuhle Zotshana;

staff member Sisonke Ndumndum (as national junior team manager); and

Hewitt’s own 18-year-old son Siyanda Hewitt, who grew up with the children in the programme.

While their stories are inspiring, Hewitt insists the organisation is not about producing professional athletes. “Surfing is the medium, not the message. It’s about building confidence, creating structure and showing children they belong somewhere and they matter.”

Hewitt added that despite its impact, the organisation continues to face financial hurdles that threaten to limit its reach. Running a programme that feeds, mentors and educates can be costly and depends heavily on sponsorships and donations.

Those who want to support Surfers Not Street Children can make donations or learn more about the initiative here.

