Criminal syndicates spiking drinks at clubs, taverns and other leisure spots, police warn

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police have picked up on two modus operandi; syndicates using young women to rob men and another where young women are found dead after attending parties or visiting taverns.

As preparations to see in the new year are in full swing, police have warned about criminal syndicates spiking drinks at clubs, taverns and other leisure spots to rob and, in some cases, kill unsuspecting victims.

She said they have taken note of a number of cases reported in various parts of the country, such as Gauteng and the North West, where men who left with women from drinking places ended up being robbed or, in some instances, killed.

Mathe said the syndicates use young women to target men in clubs, taverns, at concerts and other establishments where alcohol is consumed.

“The main syndicate would monitor these females’ movements and assist them in finding a possible target in the drinking establishment. Once the target has been identified, the women would move in, often promising to leave with the unsuspecting victim to another drinking place, their home, a hotel or even a guesthouse. During that period, these women would often spike the men’s drinks,” she said.

“Once the victim has been [drugged], the syndicate moves in to rob the victim, often taking their cars, cellphones and money.”

Some are picked up by strangers at these drinking outlets, and some even leave with their intimate partners or other people known to them. Some of these women victims are found brutally assaulted, and some murdered — Brig Athlenda Mathe, police spokesperson

In some instances, Mathe said men have died as a result of an overdose of what has been used to spike them.

She warned that women are also victims of spiked drinks, after noting a number of cases being reported nationwide of women who have been found raped, assaulted or dead after going home from taverns, shebeens, nightclubs and other places of recreation.

“Some are picked up by strangers at these drinking outlets, and some even leave with their intimate partners or other people known to them. Some of these women victims are found brutally assaulted, and some murdered.”

She urged women to be cautious and also warned men to be extra vigilant and to avoid being targeted at drinking outlets.

“Spiking, regardless of the victim’s gender, is a serious crime with severe physical and psychological consequences,” Mathe said.

The police have also advised against picking up strangers at drinking outlets and leaving with them.

“Women are also urged not to involve themselves in criminal activity, as such often leads to an arrest,” she said.

SAPS has shared tips for men and women:

When you go out, go out with people you know; stay together and watch out for each other.

Always share your plans with someone you trust; this will include where you are going and when you plan on returning. Always put on your location so it’s easier for families or police to locate you.

When out drinking, never leave your drink unattended, don’t drink and drive, limit your alcohol intake and always have water.

Plan for proper transportation to and from the place of leisure to avoid drunk driving.

TimesLIVE