Suspect from viral cellphone snatch video linked to wider syndicate, arrested in Hillbrow

Some of the stolen cellphones were found in the possession of the suspects. Picture: Supplied

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) tactical response unit arrested a 26-year-old male suspect linked to a series of phone-snatching incidents across Gauteng, along with three other suspects involved in a suspected stolen property syndicate.

JMPD spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said on Tuesday officers acted on information regarding a suspect who had gained notoriety through a viral social media video.

In the footage, the suspect is seen snatching a cellphone from a woman before fleeing the scene.

“The investigative trail led the tactical response unit to a flat in Hillbrow. During a search, officers discovered the suspect hiding on the balcony. He was found in possession of a cellphone for which he could not account.”

After a preliminary investigation, the suspect has been linked to numerous phone snatching cases in Gauteng, the March hijacking of an off-duty JMPD member, and the use of a Toyota Corolla with cloned registration plates during the commission of those crimes.

Fihla said the operation was extended as officers followed up on additional information regarding the suspect’s associates.

“This led to the arrest of three Bangladeshis at Wanderers Street in Johannesburg Central. These individuals are alleged to be responsible for ‘flushing’ [reprogramming/wiping] stolen cellphone devices,” he said.

During the arrest, officers recovered specialised equipment used to flush cellphones.

According to Fihla, the primary suspect is a Zimbabwean, and he was arrested and detained at Hillbrow SAPS on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

The three Bangladeshi suspects were charged with possession of suspected stolen property and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS.

JMPD chief, commissioner Patrick Jaca, commended the tactical response unit for their swift action.

​“The arrest of these individuals is a significant breakthrough in our efforts to dismantle syndicates that terrorise our residents. By linking this suspect to the viral video and the hijacking of one of our own members, we are sending a clear message that there is no hiding place for criminals in Johannesburg,” said Jaca.

Fihla said the investigations are ongoing, and the arrest of more suspects linked to this syndicate is imminent.

TimesLIVE