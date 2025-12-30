Woman emerges as local hero amid Hammanskraal water crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A resident in Hammanskraal has to cross a bridge to get water from the only tap that people in Hammanskraal can use. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

As the Hammanskraal community continues to grapple with ongoing water challenges, one woman has emerged as a local hero: Linah Ramalepe has stepped in to provide community members with water from her borehole.

Ramalepe, 53, from the Stellenbosch area in Hammanskraal, felt compelled to intervene when cholera broke out, prompting her to lend a helping hand to the community.

“What worried me was that water is expensive and there is high unemployment. At least I can work and I have a borehole in the yard. Why can’t I share with them what I drink? Because it’s a nightmare,” she said.

Linah Ramalepe, a Hammanskraal-born businesswoman, has stepped in to provide community members with water from her borehole. (Suppl)

Ramalepe, who was Mrs Tourism 2023, said she advocates for clean water. There are other households in the area with boreholes but they prefer to sell their water to other residents. She said she understands they might need the money to help pay for electricity.

“It’s not because they want money; it’s because electricity is very expensive. They just want to cover other resources that need financial management.”

She felt she could cope with her expenses. “I said God gave me a job, a better paying job. As a child of God, let me share. Let us share with the ones that can’t afford it. I don’t look at it as an expense; I look at it as a helping hand to the needy.”

A tap, connected by pipe to a JoJo tank inside her property, has been placed outside her yard for residents in need to get water.

“I’m doing it for the community,” she said.

While she admits that it is a struggle to provide the water, she hopes others like her who have the means will also extend a helping hand.

“People are struggling and I don’t see it ending soon — but maybe because there are many changes that are going to happen, maybe from next year they will consider water as life. If you give people water, you are giving them life.”

Hammanskraal residents have to depend on JoJo tanks or get water from a local church as they queue daily to refill buckets. (kabelo mokoena )

Ramalepe’s caretaker, Alfred Mpete, told TimesLIVE that the 2,000l water tank at the house is filled more than five times a day so people can get water. He said desperate residents often ask Ramalepe if they can buy water from her but she insists on giving it to them for free, given their situation.

He said people from other areas, including Kanana and Majaneng, come to get water, with some having to cross a narrow bridge from Temba to reach her place. “Some even bring bakkies,” he said.

Daniel Makwela used to walk for about an hour with a wheelbarrow from his area to Kanana to collect water, passing by Ramalepe’s house. When he could no longer cope with the long distance, he asked Mpete for water and has been fetching water from Ramalepe’s house ever since.

“From that day, the gates were opened for me to come and collect,” he said.

Makwela said some residents followed him to collect water and he invited others who did not know where to get water.

A resident in Hammanskraal has to cross a stream to get water from a local tap. (kabelo mokoena )

“I did tell them [residents] that we are struggling, the trucks are no longer coming. After the [cholera] outbreak they told us that we will receive water. Unfortunately we had more trucks selling water than the trucks that were supposed to be supplying the community with potable water. At times we waited for eight weeks before the truck came.”

Those who are less fortunate and unable to collect water are forced to drink dirty and contaminated water from their taps, he said, adding that it would have been a struggle if it wasn’t for Ramalepe’s help.

Another resident, Sello Rammego, said he is grateful for Ramalepe’s kindness.

“We are very grateful to this woman. She has shown us love and her humanity,” he said.

“Our municipality is failing us. They tell us we cannot drink the tap water, but what are they doing? They have now even taken away the dirty water. They must give it back so that we can flush toilets. Our houses smell because we can’t flush our toilets. What should we do when they are treating us like this?”

He said he every day he walks more than 30 minutes carrying four 25l buckets in a trolley to collect water.

TimesLIVE