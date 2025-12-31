‘Just like humans, pets can get diabetes’: vets urge owners to look out for early signs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Diabetes in cats and dogs is becoming increasingly common in South Africa, say vets.

Just like humans, cats and dogs can get diabetes. While that may come as a surprise to many pet owners, veterinarians say the condition is becoming increasingly common in South Africa.

According to Dr Tarryn Dent, business unit lead for companion animals at Zoetis South Africa, one in every 308 dogs and one in every 230 cats could develop diabetes in their lifetime.

“One typically thinks of diabetes as a human condition, but statistics suggest one in every 308 dogs will develop the disease, with female dogs being most at risk. And for cats, the stats are a little higher, one in 230. Neutered cats appear to have an increased risk,” Dr Dent said.

“When your pet eats, the food gets digested to release glucose, which cells use for energy. Eating triggers your pet’s pancreas to start producing insulin, a hormone that acts like a key that allows glucose to enter the cell so it can be used for energy.”

Dent said diabetes in pets happens when their pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or when their body doesn’t respond properly to the insulin it does produce.

“Just like in humans, when this balance is off, it causes serious health problems for your pet,” she said.

Exercise is important. Make sure your pet gets regular activity to lower their blood glucose levels. Feed them healthy, vet-approved food and avoid giving them treats from the dinner table — Dr Tarryn Dent, business unit lead for companion animals at Zoetis South Africa

Dr Dent said pets get both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

“Type 1 diabetes is more common in dogs and it’s the type where your pet’s pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin,” she said. “Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is more common in cats, where their body produces insulin but their cells don’t respond to it properly.”

She said diabetes is a serious condition that can lead to complications such as blindness, nerve damage and organ failure if not treated.

“While there’s no cure, it can be managed to lower your pet’s risk of complications and allow them to live a happy life. The earlier you pick it up, the better,” she said.

Dr Dent said owners should look out for warning signs such as:

extreme thirst;

frequent urination;

unusual tiredness;

increased appetite; or

weight loss despite eating well.

“Any of these could be red flags and should be checked by your veterinarian,” she said.

She said if diagnosed, there are several ways to manage diabetes in pets.

“Exercise is important. Make sure your pet gets regular activity to lower their blood glucose levels. Feed them healthy, vet-approved food and avoid giving them treats from the dinner table,” Dr Dent said.

She added stress can also affect a pet’s blood glucose levels and that pet owners should try to avoid things that make their dog or cat anxious, such as being left alone for long periods.

Zoetis recommends regular blood glucose testing, which can be done at home using an animal-specific glucometer. “It only takes a tiny blood sample and is easy to use. Your pet may also need insulin injections and your vet can show you how to do this safely at home,” Dr Dent said.

She shared the story of Jessy, a three-year-old Yorkshire terrier whose owners were shocked when she was diagnosed with diabetes. “Once they knew what they were dealing with, Jessy’s humans learnt to manage her condition with a healthy diet and at-home injections. She enjoyed a happy, active life, filled with love and plenty of tail wags,” she said.

Dr Dent urged pet owners not to panic if their pet is diagnosed with diabetes, as it can be managed, especially if caught early. “There’s plenty you can do at home to make life easier for your pet.”

TimesLIVE