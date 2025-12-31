Police claim Saulsville hostel mass shooting suspect confessed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ballistic tests have linked a firearm found with one of the suspects arrested to the mass murders of people killed at a hostel in Saulsville.

The suspect arrested in connection with the Saulsville hostel mass shooting confessed to being one of the people behind the shooting, police said.

The 32-year-old was arrested on December 22 in Polokwane, Limpopo, in a joint operation involving Gauteng and Limpopo police on a charge of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Gauteng provincial commissioner of police Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said the suspect had allegedly confessed to his involvement and that ballistic evidence confirmed the firearm found in his possession was used in the mass shooting.

“We are still looking for the other three suspects,” he said.

He explained that the case stems from two other murder cases in 2023 related to extortion of businesses involving a group of individuals.

“When he was arrested, he was en route via Polokwane to Botlokwa,” he said.

On Wednesday, the suspect appeared at the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court facing 12 counts of murder and 13 of attempted murder.

He cannot be named pending the finalisation of an identity parade and due to the investigations being at a sensitive stage.

In the case held in camera, the man abandoned his bail.

The man also appeared before the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and has been remanded in custody.

He abandoned his bail application, and the matter has been postponed to February 19 2026. He is remanded in custody until then.

The mass shooting occurred in the early hours of December 6 at about 4am, when the accused and two alleged accomplices opened fire at an illegal tavern at Saulsville hostel.

Twelve people were killed at the scene, while 13 others were injured.

Three of those killed were minor children, the youngest aged three, and the others 12 and 16. The three-year-old was apparently the child of the illegal shebeen’s owner.

The matter regarding the murder cases has been postponed to February 23 2026, for possible centralisation of the case with the Polokwane one.

TimesLIVE