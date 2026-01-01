South Africa

Free state and Limpopo welcome New Year’s Day babies

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Sr Dichaba and Ser Nkwadipo congratulated Ms Magwebu on the birth of her son. (Supplied)

The Free State welcomed the birth of 20 babies — eight girls and 12 boys — at public health facilities before 8am on New Year’s Day.

Kefuwe Motaung, 27, from Odendaalsrus, gave birth to a girl weighing 2.795kg at 12.20am at the Bongani Regional Hospital in Welkom.

Elizabeth Ross District Hospital’s maternity ward delivered the second baby. Rethabile Mofokeng, 23, from QwaQwa, gave birth to a 2.5kg boy at about 12.30am.

Mobulelo Magwebu, 45, from Bethulie, gave birth to a boy weighing 3.18kg at 12.44am at the Pelonomi Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein.

In Limpopo, MEC for health Dieketseng Mashego led the welcoming of New Year’s Day babies at Voortrekker Hospital in the Waterberg District, where the first baby born in the province was a girl, delivered at about 12.02am.

Mashego congratulated the new mothers on the safe delivery of their babies and commended healthcare workers for their dedication and commitment in providing quality maternal and newborn care during the festive period.

TimesLIVE

