Suspect who ‘posed as prophet’ linked to 8 rapes in Free State

Forensic evidence allegedly links the suspect to crimes dating back as far as 1999.

Free State police have arrested a 55-year-old man believed to be linked to a string of rapes and robberies in Welkom, Thabong and Bloemfontein over more than two decades.

“The suspect’s run from the law ended recently after he allegedly attacked a 21-year-old female victim,” police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said on Thursday.

The victim was walking home from Bloemfontein through the Magengenene graveyard when she was attacked and raped. Community members caught the alleged attacker and handed him over to the Mangaung police.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed a disturbing pattern of deception. The suspect reportedly posed as a ‘prophet’, claiming that his ancestors required the victims to perform rituals in the graveyard.”

Once at the Magangenene graveyard, he would persuade victims to undress for “cleansing”.

He would cut the victims’ hair and burn it on a nearby grave, then rape the victims. He would also rob them of their cellphones, claiming “witches” would use the devices to track them.

“Detective work and DNA profiling have since linked the 55-year-old to seven additional cases of rape and robbery — five in Mangaung and two in Welkom. The forensic evidence links him to crimes dating back as far as 1999,” Kareli said.

Records indicate the suspect was out on parole when he allegedly resumed his criminal activities in 2022.

“The recent graveyard attack marks the eighth case now officially tied to his name.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate‘s court shortly to face multiple charges of rape and robbery.

Police believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone who was victimised in a similar manner should contact Det-Sgt Bessie Nthoba on 082 886 8979, or call the Crime Stop tip-off line at 08600 10111 or report to their nearest police station.

