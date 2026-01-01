South Africa

WATCH | Two suspects arrested for assaulting security guard in East London

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction of a prominent Gqeberha businessman on Tuesday
Police say the two suspects face charges of common assault and are expected to appear in court soon. (SUPPLIED)

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a viral video of a security guard being assaulted at eBuhlanti Marina Glen in East London.

Police said the suspects face charges of common assault and are expected to appear in court soon.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, two men can be seen kicking a security guard lying on the ground. The men continue to kick the guard as he attempts to get up and escape from the men.

One of the perpetrators is later seen dancing and sticking his tongue out.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the investigation remains active, with further arrests likely.

Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso applauded the swift response of the law enforcement officers in effecting the arrests.

