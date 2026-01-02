19-year-old charged with statutory rape after allegedly impregnating two minors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reports indicate that a 14-year-old girl went to a local hospital on December 18 for a medical examination and was found to be pregnant. File photo.

The Lephalale family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) in Limpopo has arrested a 19-year-old male suspect in connection with two statutory rape cases involving minors in Marapong.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Friday to face statutory rape charges.

Reports indicate that a 14-year-old girl went to a local hospital on December 18 for a medical examination and was found to be pregnant.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said on the same day, a 15-year-old girl from the same location went to the medical facility and was also found to be pregnant.

It was later discovered that the two minors were allegedly impregnated by a 19-year-old man who, after finding out police were looking for him, disappeared in an attempt to evade arrest.

“The guardians of the minor victims were advised to report the matter to the police, who opened two cases of statutory rape against the suspect. The suspect’s luck ran out on Tuesday when he was traced and placed under arrest while at his hideout in Makopa farm under the Thabazimbi policing area,” Ledwaba said.

Police investigations are still ongoing, he said.

TimesLIVE