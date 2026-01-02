Resilient Plettenberg Bay community rebuilds with ‘bicycle shed’ veggie garden

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Community members at the garden they established at the Bicycle Shed in Bossiesgif, Plettenberg Bay.

A simple prayer session and Bible study in Bossiesgif, Plettenberg Bay, grew into a community garden, where older women and men now gather to socialise and plant crops together.

After devastating fires, the settlement saw community members seeking shelter from extended family and friends, and some sleeping at the community hall, the Bicycle Shed, where the elders are now planting their crops. The community found a way to move past the devastating experience and work together to regain its strength.

Kathy van Staden from Plett Food Centre, an NPO, came up with the idea of starting a food garden at the Bicycle Shed after a prayer session and Bible study she was leading with community members proved successful. She thought it would be a good idea to introduce a project that would be of value to the members, where they could bond with their children, socialise with peers and get to benefit financially.

“Food prices are high, and the food centre provides one healthy meal per day. We feed 200 plus daily, and provide breakfast for the gardening team before they start work,” said Van Staden.

The organisation was established in 2023. It grows vegetables and cooks for disadvantaged locals in Bossiesgif, Khayelitsha, Pine Trees and Qolweni. The founders saw there was a need for a community food garden to help deal with some of the issues the locals were experiencing.

“We run the Plett Food Centre, and I do courses in Alpha under a tree. This is a course in which we introduce God the Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit as the one true God. We also run a small registered pre-school.”

This is where I find peace and get to socialise with my friends. As an elderly person feels lonely and excluded from most activities, this has helped me find my community of people. I get to laugh and also get to plant and grow vegetables — Nobile Mbele, 71, from Pine Trees

Van Staden became aware of the community struggles in 2023 when she came out of a church meeting and decided to drive to the area. After seeing the needs in the community, she was motivated to start an organisation. She contacted Harry and Phoebe van der Loo, and together they took over the running of the soup kitchen.

“We registered an NPO and started up. People from the church sponsored compost, seeds, watering buckets and whatever was needed. Men With a Mission took over and helped and teams were formed from the community members who wanted to be involved. It was hard work to get the land ready for planting,” she said.

With water restrictions in Plettenberg Bay as one of the challenges, they water by hand with buckets.

Nobile Mbele, 71, from Pine Trees, is one of the women dedicating their time to the vegetable garden every day.

“This is where I find peace and get to socialise with my friends. As an elderly person feels lonely and excluded from most activities, this has helped me find my community of people. I get to laugh and also get to plant and grow vegetables,” she said.

Another lady from the project, Phindelwa Gogo, 65, said the food project has united the community members and given them a purpose.

“Crime is rife in this community, and many people are unemployed. After the fires, many struggled to rebuild their shacks. I pray this project grows to feed our families and turn into a business,” she said.

