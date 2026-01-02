Several drowning incidents reported at beaches around the country on New Year’s Day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There were thousands of bathers on the beaches and in other aquatic environments.

Several drowning incidents were reported at beaches around the country on New Year’s Day, as thousands of people took to the water to welcome 2026.

According to Lifesaving South Africa (LSA), New Year’s Day started with the drowning of an adult man on Strand Beach, Cape Town.

Dhaya Sewduth from LSA said the organisation was alerted to a body in the ocean, which lifeguards retrieved, attempting to resuscitate the man.

“But it was too late, and he was declared deceased. The reports indicate that the deceased was swimming outside the bathing zone,” Sewduth said.

At Umhlanga Main Beach in KwaZulu-Natal, lifesavers made a dramatic rescue of occupants of a ski boat that capsized as it tried to launch out to sea.

Sewduth said all occupants were assessed and deemed safe. Numerous bathers were also rescued at the beach.

In Cape Town, Strandfontein lifesavers were alerted to an adult man floating face down in the tidal pool.

The man was recovered, and CPR was administered until they found a pulse. The man was handed over to paramedics.

According to Sewduth, there was also a report of the drowning of a 14-year-old boy at iSimangaliso Wetland Beach; he, however, said this is not a bathing beach, and reports are unclear at this stage.

The organisation said, while off duty, lifeguards responded to another dramatic incident reported from Pennington Beach, where many bathers were swept out to sea.

Two people were rescued, one was retrieved and declared deceased, and three are still missing.

Sewduth said the search for the missing bathers continues.

“Early this morning [Friday], at about 5.30am, reports came through of an adult male who drowned at Thompsons Bay in Ballito. Details of the incident are awaited,” Sewduth said.

LSA has extended condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

“We also reiterate the call to only swim where and when lifesavers are on duty.”

It further commended the proactive actions of lifesavers nationwide on New Year’s Day.

