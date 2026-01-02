South Africa

Suspect, 19, accused of raping seven-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Reports suggest the victims were playing with friends at a neighbour’s home when the suspect lured them to his residence. Stock photo. (123RF/Tinnakorn Jorruang )

A 19-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo magistrate’s court on Friday morning after being arrested for allegedly raping two minors, a girl aged seven and a nine-year-old boy at Makotse New Stand in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, a complainant, on behalf of the victims, went to a police station client service centre (CSC) with the victims and the rape suspect.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said reports suggest the victims were playing with friends at a neighbour’s home when the suspect lured them to his residence.

“On arrival the suspect allegedly showed the victims pornographic pictures and raped them,” he said.

“It is alleged the guardian noticed the victims were missing. She became suspicious and searched for them at their neighbour’s home. She found the victims crying, and when she asked what happened, she was told the suspect had allegedly raped the two victims.”

Ledwaba said a case of rape was opened and the suspect was arrested.

TimesLIVE

