Drunk-driver crisis rocks SA

A motorist is arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay. The Eastern Cape department of transport’s figures show that men remain serial offenders when it comes to drunk driving. File photo.

A school principal, an attorney, a teacher and a police officer are among the thousands of people arrested for drunk driving this festive season, as traffic police clamp down.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has recorded a 125% increase in drunk-driving arrests compared with the 2024 festive season, with more than 4,000 drivers arrested by Christmas. But the high number of arrests is a good thing, according to civil action group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which said this could be due to high-visibility policing.

“There is more active policing, and they are catching people. We also need to compare how many roadblocks were conducted this year as compared to last year. If there is an increase in roadblocks, there will be an increase in arrests,” said Outa’s Wayne Duvenhage. “I worry that we have a nation that is resistant to the law and the rules of the road, and over many years there hasn’t been enough visible policing. Perhaps this is the start of a good thing. Police should be visible all year round and not just four weeks a year.”

According to the DG Murray Trust’s alcohol reduction campaign Rethink Your Drink, spending on alcohol nearly tripled in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, with drinkers spending more than R1bn a day on alcohol sales. Campaign manager Kashifa Ancer said South Africans spend R150bn a year on alcohol. Citing market researcher Trade Intelligence, Ancer said that on average, South Africans spend R415m a day on alcohol.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said traffic officers had developed a zero-tolerance, harsher attitude towards bribery and drunken driving. Officers would maintain high visibility on the roads, as high traffic volumes were expected as the festive holidays drew to a close.

KwaZulu-Natal

In KwaZulu-Natal, one of South Africa’s most popular provinces for holidaymakers, a high-profile campaign targeting drunk drivers, the #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation, appears to have paid off, with the number of fatal accidents dropping substantially.

The province said 2,900 people had been arrested for drunk driving in the province since August 15. Preliminary records report 207 fatalities this festive season since December 1, a decrease from the 237 recorded during the same time in 2024 in the province.

The number of accidents dropped 8%, from 203 in 2024 to 187 in the 2025 festive period so far.

The main aim was to change driver behaviour, as it has been singled out as the primary contributor to road crashes. Drunken driving, speeding and noncompliance with the rules of the road are key major contributors to road fatalities — Siboniso Duma, KZN transport MEC

A nurse from Richards Bay said hospitals had been surprisingly quiet during the holidays. “Usually in Richards Bay, there would be a lot of drunk drivers on the road. When I arrived at work, even at the casualty, it was quiet and there were no patients except a sick two-year-old,” she said.

KZN transport MEC Siboniso Duma said the decrease in fatalities could be attributed to the successful execution of the #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation by the road traffic inspectorate, which focuses on mass arrests for drunk driving.

Among those arrested in Ladysmith on Friday night for drunk driving were two soldiers, a teacher, a taxi driver and an Algerian national, he said. In eManzimtoti an attorney, a police officer, a pharmacist, a school principal, a teacher, a pensioner and a security guard were among those taken into custody for drunk driving, also on Friday night.

“The main aim was to change driver behaviour, as it has been singled out as the primary contributor to road crashes. Drunken driving, speeding and noncompliance with the rules of the road are key major contributors to road fatalities,” Duma said.

Eastern and Western Cape

The Eastern Cape department of transport’s figures show that men remain serial offenders when it comes to drunk driving, while women accounted for 3.4% of drunk driving arrests. Most of those arrested were between 30 and 39 years old.

In the Western Cape, mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said, “Far too many incidents, particularly those involving alcohol and vulnerable road users, are entirely preventable.

“The loss of 34 lives in just one week is a harsh reminder that unsafe behaviour on our roads has devastating consequences. As we continue through the festive season, I urge every road user to make responsible choices, to look out for one another and to be patient and vigilant.”

The province arrested 73 drunk drivers between December 22 and 28.

Family tragedy

Those killed in road accidents this season included multiple family members. Among them was the Havenga family from Weltevreden Park in Johannesburg. Riaan Havenga, his twin daughters Ilani Kriel and Anri Havenga, aged 25, and 23-year-old daughter Christelle Havenga died following an accident on December 13.

While the details of the accident are unclear, Anri’s boyfriend wrote a heartfelt tribute to her on social media.

“Anri, I am writing this for you because I could never put the ring on your finger. We planned our whole lives together, and you were a gift from God. You were my princess, and I was your prince. You taught me what true love was really about — not about external things, but about a heart that was willing to serve," he said.

“God’s plans turned out differently. You are in heaven now, and I am still here on earth, my love. I am going to miss you so much. I don’t understand why Jesus had to come and get you this early. My heart is broken, but I know you are safe with your sisters and father now. Rest softly, my Anri. I love you to the moon and back.”

A combined funeral will be held tomorrow at the Nederduitsch Hervormde Kerk in Weltevreden Park.

Sparrow Schools, where Ilani worked, said she was “humble, kind and incredibly intelligent” with a “gentle presence that left a lasting impact”.

“She worked with intention, discipline and thoughtfulness beyond her years, inspiring those around her through both her work ethic and her character. She will be dearly missed.”

Nicky Whyte, principal of Greenside High School from 2017 to 2021, was killed along with her husband and mother in a head-on collision on December 18. ( Greenside high school / Instagram)

In some other incidents:

Nine people died in a head-on collision involving a taxi and a car on the R61 between Engcobo and Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape on New Year’s Eve.

The former school principal of Greenside High School in Johannesburg, Nicky Whyte, lost her life along with those of her husband and mother while travelling to Prince Albert to attend her son’s wedding.

Pretoria newlyweds Zane and Claryke Hilton, who got married in August, and their nephew Ethan Lourens were killed in a head-on collision on the N3 between Warden and Villiers.

Travel data from the RTMC shows that 21% of fatal crashes since December 1 happened between 7pm and 10pm, while 6% occurred between midnight and 1am.

“These are the times when most head-on collisions have taken place, claiming many lives. Drivers are urged to take sufficient breaks to avoid fatigue. Speeding, drunken driving and reckless conduct will not be tolerated,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

Law enforcement officers will maintain high visibility on the roads, as high traffic volumes are expected as the festive holidays draw to a close, he said.