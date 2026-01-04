Beitbridge border post remains the busiest land crossing during festive return phase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Beitbridge border post remains the busiest land crossing, with more than 22,483 people processed on Saturday during the peak return phase of the festive season.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said the elevated volumes at the border post have been largely driven by the simultaneous arrival of buses from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato is overseeing operations at the Beitbridge port of entry on Sunday. He said the processing was being managed through established border control protocols.

To manage the increased volumes, he said multiple processing and interception points have been established at all major ports.

In response to long queues and extreme heat conditions, BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the authority has prioritised small children, the elderly and vulnerable travellers.

“Any traveller presenting signs of illness is assessed by the BMA port health officials to prevent the importation of infectious and communicable diseases,” she said.

Mogotsi noted that high movement volumes did not constitute evidence of a border breach or a failure of border controls.

She said operational realities on the ground demonstrated that numerous interceptions were taking place daily, supported by co-ordinated action with other law enforcement agencies including the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service, to secure ports of entry and address vulnerabilities along the borderline.

On Thursday and Friday, the BMA intercepted more than 546 travellers at various ports of entry across the country, the majority of whom were undocumented.

“These interceptions affirm that border management systems, deployments and enforcement mechanisms remain active, responsive and effective. All undocumented people intercepted were processed in line with South Africa’s immigration laws, with immediate deportation processes initiated,” she said.

In addition to immigration enforcement, Mogotsi said the BMA had intensified agricultural, food safety and biosecurity controls.

The BMA warned travellers against attempting to bring prohibited agricultural and animal products into South Africa.

“While the authority operates under limited resources, BMA officers remain fully deployed, vigilant and committed to defending the republic’s borders. Daily interceptions, refusals of entry, confiscations and enforcement actions confirm that illegal entry and prohibited movements are being detected and decisively addressed,” Masiapato said.

TimesLIVE