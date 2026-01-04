Childminder arrested after Jeffreys Bay toddler found with open wounds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 59-year-old woman arrested for alleged child abuse is due to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate's court on Monday.

A 59-year-old childminder is expected to appear in an Eastern Cape court on Monday after being arrested on child abuse charges.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the woman was arrested in Jeffreys Bay on New Year’s Day after a two-year-old girl in her care was found with open wounds.

Gantana said at about 4am, police responded to a complaint at a house in Govan Mbeki Street, Tokyo Sexwale, Jeffreys Bay.

“At the scene, police found a two-year-old girl with open wounds on her upper body.

“It is unknown how the victim sustained the injuries, as the childminder was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where she was admitted for medical attention.”

Gantana said the suspect was taken into custody and was due to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of child neglect and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso expressed shock and dismay at the incident.

“It is disturbing and shocking that priority was given to entertainment and liquor over the safety of a helpless child.

“The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit will conduct a thorough investigation, with the involvement of the department of social development,” Kupiso said.

The Herald