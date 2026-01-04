Man dies after alleged pitbull attack in Vryburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The two pitbull dogs that attacked a 39-old-man in Vryburg were put down on Saturday. Stock photo.

A 39-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after allegedly being attacked by two pitbull dogs in Vryburg, North West, on New Year’s Day.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sam Tselanyane said the man had sustained wounds and scratches on both his hands and legs in the attack.

“He was transported to the hospital by emergency medical rescue services on Thursday at about 2.30am and he passed away on Friday evening.”

Tselanyana said the victim was believed to be a Pakistani national who was allegedly renting a room at the address where he was attacked by the dogs.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that this was not the first incident in which the dogs allegedly attacked tenants at the premises, and there is a pending case that is due to be heard before the local magistrate’s court in February.”

The dogs were euthanised on Saturday after consultation with the owner.

No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE