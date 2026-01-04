Minstrels march on legislature over ‘cultural erasure’ of Tweede Nuwe Jaar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMA) marched to the Western Cape legislature on Saturday, protesting over a range of issues, including what it described as the “cultural erasure of Tweede Nuwe Jaar”.

Several troupes from across the city were bussed in for the march. Bands boomed as, despite strong Cape Town winds, colourfully robed groups danced through the CBD.

In a memorandum handed to Ricardo Mackenzie, the MEC for cultural affairs and sport, the CTMA said it opposed the “commercialisation” of, and its “exclusion” from, the Kaapse Klopse Festival. The three-page memorandum outlined the historical significance of Tweede Nuwe Jaar and set out what it described as “key areas of protest”. The CTMA also raised concerns about the venue dispute that led to litigation between the association and the City of Cape Town.

“This memorandum constitutes a formal protest and urgent call to action against fundamental changes to the Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Kaapse Klopse) festival that threaten its very existence as a living, community-owned cultural practice,” the memorandum reads.

“We oppose the imposition of stadium admission fees, the destructive rerouting of the historic Road March away from community heartlands, and the embedding of predatory gambling interests in our culture. These actions sever the festival from the people who created it, prioritising profit and tourist convenience over heritage and social justice. We demand the restoration of a free, accessible and community-rooted celebration.”

The CTMA said Kaapse Klopse is not “merely a parade, it is a foundational act of cultural resistance and resilience”.

“Its origins date to the era of slavery at the Cape, when enslaved people brought from across Africa, Indonesia, India and the Middle East were granted a single day of respite on January 2,” the memorandum reads.

The CTMA also criticised the association organising the Tweede Nuwe Jaar event, scheduled for Monday, accusing it of collaborating with the city and betraying history. It demanded that the office of the premier “intervene immediately to prevent the permanent damage of this cultural treasure”.

For the 2026 festival, the CTMA demanded that the premier’s office “support and permit a free, street-based parade on the traditional historic route for the people”. In the longer term, it called for the establishment of an independent commission to develop a “sustainable, ethical governance model for the festival and audit public funding provided to minstrels associations”.

“The Klopse is our living resistance. The changes being forced upon it represent a multiple blow — financial exclusion, physical removal from our historical homeland, economic sabotage of street vendors and an unethical alliance with predatory capitalism,” the memorandum reads.

Mackenzie accepted and signed the memorandum amid applause and ululations.

“I am in communication with the city regarding this matter,” Mackenzie said.

“I know they have given you dates for the venue, but you guys are waiting to sort that out. But on our side, we will work with you guys to protect the culture. We must all get together. Like my previous experience in the taxi industry … we must work together and plan before it becomes an issue. This shows a lack of leadership from all of us. There is not one single individual who is not to blame. Over the past 100 years, this matter has not been resolved. It is unacceptable.”

