Dedicated crimefighter puts 24/7 protection of citizens over family celebrations

Lt-Col James Manamela has been working as a cop for more than three decades.

Every festive season, Lt-Col James Manamela, 56, leaves his family at home and heads out to do the job he believes he was born to do – protecting citizens and fighting crime.

His birthday sums up that firm belief. The husband and father-of-two from Botlokwa village at Mphakane in Limpopo doesn’t even celebrate the day of his birth with his family.

“My birthday is on January 1, but on the 31st [of December] I will be at work. Meaning I celebrate my birthday while working,” he said.

Manamela understands his job is stressful, which often affects his home life, especially when everyone is spending time with their families.

“A lot of crime happens during the festive season, and it is a busy time for us as police officials. We are needed most [during this period]. It is like you are disconnecting with your family at this time while others are enjoying it together.”

But, he added, as a police official, you have to be at work.

“Friends such as those working in Gauteng are at home, [but] you have to be at work, and especially during that time, you become like an absent father to your children. It is stressful, but I explain to my children the sort of work I do to try and make them understand, even though you can see they are not happy with me not being at home,” he said.

Manamela, an operations commander throughout the whole province, has to plan and arrange crime-fighting assignments, especially during the festive season and Easter holidays.

This means he has to travel around the province, arranging operations, executing them and also participating in those vital activities.

Lt-Col James Manamela with some of his colleagues during one of their operations in Limpopo (SAPS)

“I am always away from home. I am also part of these illegal mining operations, Vala Umgodi [targeting illegal mining], in the province. I am the operations commander,” he said, adding they work long hours and regularly conduct these exercises.

Manamela joined the police more than three decades ago in 1991. At the time, he said, police were perceived as enemies in their communities.

He felt it was a difficult job, as people looked at him as someone who didn’t belong in society, especially as a “black person”.

But with time he realised he hated crime wholeheartedly, and he knew this was his calling. He subsequently started enjoying what he was doing and wore his uniform with pride. He now looks forward to going to work and protecting citizens.

“I have never done any job besides being a police officer. I feel like this is the only thing I know – to protect, to ensure that citizens of this country feel safe in their respective spaces. That’s my duty.

“Without the remuneration for overtime, I still work with my team. Because you can’t do it alone as a commander, I have to motivate my juniors.”

Manamela was trained at the Bishop Lavis Training Centre in 1991 and was subsequently deployed as a constable at the protection unit in Pretoria. In 1992, he was transferred to the local criminal record centre unit. In 1997, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant to work at the diplomatic policing unit (embassy unit).

In 2001, he was again promoted to inspector level, a rank that was upgraded and changed to warrant officer in 2010. He was then attached to the National Joint Operational Centre at the Pretoria head office.

In 2015, he received another promotion to lieutenant, which was also changed to captain level in 2016.

He moved from Gauteng in 2018 to Limpopo, where he was entrusted with more responsibilities and appointed lieutenant-colonel at the provincial operational co-ordination centre as planning and operations commander.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, Manamela was awarded a Vispol Employee of the Year award in Limpopo. He was also nominated as the national titleholder in the same year, an achievement from which he draws motivation considering that he was the runner-up. He received loyalty medals for 10, 20 and 30 years.

“That really motivated me,” he said.

He attributed the success in his province to the hard-working police officials, from junior to senior positions, for working efficiently together.

They had been successful in most of their intelligence-driven operations, including Operation Vala Umgodi, fighting illegal mining and confiscating illegal guns.

Manamela said some of the operations that had been successful included the interception of stolen vehicles smuggled to other countries through Limpopo.

“That is through teamwork and the support I get from my wife.”

He added that during the festive season, many people are in a celebratory mood, consuming alcohol and drugs, and this leads to a lot of lawlessness and fights and worsens crime.

“When they are fighting, we have to intervene. We have to make sure we intervene in those problematic areas where there will be a lot of people gathered during festivals. Some host these street bashes, and at times we often hear gunshots fired, and we have to be there.”

